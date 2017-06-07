Otters come up short vs. Windy City again

Windy City got three runs in the first inning off Evansville starter Hasten Freeman and that was enough, as the Thunderbolts beat the Otters 4-2 Wednesday in front of 1,906 at Bosse Field.

Tim Zier hit a two run RBI single to center field and Ransom LaLonde drove in Zier on an RBI single of his own to make it 3-0.

Evansville found some offense in the bottom of the fourth.

Chris Sweeney’s RBI single to left scored Alejandro Segovia and Xyruse Martinez singled in Christopher Riopedre later that inning to make the score 3-2.

The Thunderbolts tacked on to the lead with one run in the top of the seventh when Blair Beck hit an RBI double that scored Coco Johnson.

Windy City’s Brady Muller earned his fourth win of the season, allowing two earned runs in six innings. Muller posted six strikeouts and gave up eight hits.

Evansville’s Hasten Freeman was handed the loss, moving his record to 0-1. Freeman went five innings, allowing three earned runs off seven hits and four walks. He struck out three in his second start of the year.

The probable starters for the series finale Thursday are Max Duval for Evansville and Kyle Von Ruden for Windy City.

Duval earned the win last Friday in Evansville’s victory at Florence, allowing one unearned run in six innings.

Von Ruden took his first loss for the Thunderbolts last Friday at Schaumburg. He is 1-1 with an ERA of 2.10.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters Sports Information Department