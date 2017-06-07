Man facing murder charge in shooting death of Jamie Baker - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man facing murder charge in shooting death of Jamie Baker

Deryan Cook (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail) Deryan Cook (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 40-year-old Jamie Baker.

EPD's Sgt. Jason Cullum told us 20-year-old Deryan Cook was arrested on Wednesday.

Cullum said members of EPD's SWAT team served a search warrant around 10:30 a.m. at Kinway Apartments on Pollack Avenue. Three people were taken into custody.

According to police, Baker was walking with a man in the 1900 block of Cass Avenue when the shooting happened. Her body was found around 2 a.m. Monday in a front yard on Cass Avenue.

An autopsy by the coroner's office determined she died from a single gunshot wound to the back.

Cook is in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond. He's charged with murder.

