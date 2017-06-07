EPD: Man charged with murder in shooting death of Jamie Baker

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 40-year-old Jamie Baker.

EPD's Sgt. Jason Cullum told us 20-year-old Deryan Cook was arrested on Wednesday.

Deryan O'Neal Cook is being charged with Murder in connection with the shooting death of Jamie Baker. If you have info on the case,call EPD. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) June 8, 2017

Cullum said members of EPD's SWAT team served a search warrant around 10:30 a.m. at Kinway Apartments on Pollack Avenue. Three people were taken into custody.

A man told me he heard a loud "boom", turned around and saw swat at the apartment complex... — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) June 8, 2017

He said he saw SWAT team members pull Cook out of an apartment there..here's a pic from the scene earlier today.. pic.twitter.com/WB0HZoRA5m — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) June 8, 2017

According to police, Baker was walking with a man in the 1900 block of Cass Avenue when the shooting happened. Her body was found around 2 a.m. Monday in a front yard on Cass Avenue.

An autopsy by the coroner's office determined she died from a single gunshot wound to the back.

Cook is in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond. He's charged with murder.

