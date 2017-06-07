Spencer Co. Fair underway

The weather should be terrific for the Spencer County Fair. It's Indiana's largest running county fair and brings in people from all over.

Several new events are planned for this year, along with the usual food, rides, and games.

The Cincinnati Circus will be at the fair Wednesday through Saturday. Organizers say there hasn't been a circus at the fair since 1940.

There are also two big nights of demolition derby planned as well.

On Friday, all veterans and active military get in for free.

The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana and Rolling Thunder will be on fair grounds.

Friday will also feature a ride-in bike and trike show.

After being away for several years because of infrastructure challenges, Spencer County Fair Board President Chris Middleton says it's great to be back.

It costs $5 to get into the fair, and the fair runs until Saturday

