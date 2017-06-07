Parks board approves first piece of equipment for Stop Light City Playground

Stop Light City Playground has been trying to gather up the funds to build a new playground on the West Side of Evansville for about a year and on Wednesday, the parks board approved their first purchase.

A firetruck playset will sit right on the lawn at the West Branch Library until the playground is built.

The play set should be finished in the next six weeks. The piece will be specially made to resemble an Evansville fire truck.

It's all thanks to a $50,000 donation from 911 Gives Hope.

The fire truck will be on display here at the library throughout the summer, so visitors can see what kind of equipment will be purchased for the new playground once it is complete.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.