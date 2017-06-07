Witness describes SWAT raid, "I heard a big BOOM!"

An EPD SWAT team took three people into custody at an Evansville apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Witnesses tell us it happened at the Kinway Apartments near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue around 11 a.m.

Right now, we don't know who the people are who SWAT took into custody. Evansville police told us they can only confirm SWAT served a search warrant at Kinway Apartments.

We talked with a woman who lives at those apartments, she wasn't home during the raid but tells us ever since she moved in a few months ago, there have been problems.

A man who lives across the street tells us he was helping two people involved in a car accident when he saw officers pull into the apartment complex.

"I walked over to the corner to look at SWAT was there with their guns drawn and running into the building. They pulled out a white girl with red hair, a Caucasian man and a black guy come out with the SWAT team that was hiding in the apartment at the time. The SWAT team gave them a thumbs up like they got their guy." said Jimmy Dillon.

We'll keep you updated on this developing story.

