Owensboro police get new fingerprinting system

Officers with the Owensboro Police Department now have a new way to scan fingerprints and find matches, and in the future it will save them weeks worth of time.

After the FBI announced it was discontinuing one of its fingerprint programs that OPD used, officers knew they needed a new way to send those prints electronically.

We're told without this system, officers would have had to mail in their fingerprints to the Kentucky State Police labs, which could take months to get results back. So OPD began researching and found the MorphoTrak Automated Fingerprint Identification System.

Officers will continue submitting results electronically and the new system allows them to receive matches within minutes. The system then brings up dozens of potential matches.

Officers told us this system saves time and that will help the community.

"Its keeping us in business," said Jim Parham, a certified latent print examiner. "We were working well with the FBI's system. It did a really good job for us but when we got the news that they were discontinuing that and we would have to go back to submitting things to the state and have to wait longer to get them back. So it keeps us up and running and gives us local control over our latent print cases which is a good thing."

OPD is actually one of around 100 agencies in the Untied States to have fingerprint examiners on staff. They told us this system was made possible thanks to a grant provided by the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security

