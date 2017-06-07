Evansville Police: Homicides on the rise this year

Volunteers and residents on Evansville's southside have placed these signs all over the neighborhoods.

There are still no arrests in the murder of Jamie Baker who Evansville police say was shot to death along Cass Avenue early Monday morning.

Baker's case is the latest shooting death, and people who live in the neighborhoods where these shootings keep happening told us they've had enough.

EPD said there have been five homicides already this year compared to last year's seven.

If you're driving around Evansville's southside, you'll see signs on almost every corner that read, "We Must Stop Killing Each Other."

"It's a message for those of us who give a crap, excuse me," said one Sweetser Avenue resident with a sign in her yard. "That's the whole point. We do care, and we do want our neighborhoods to be safe," she said.

We're told the signs first came out last October, and there's a push now for even more of them.

For a good reason.

"Victims, the shooters, the whole community--you know, because I am a parent in this community, and I know it's not just firecrackers out here every night and it's always in the back of your mind," southsider Robert Hamlett told 14 News.

They're simple signs with a powerful message. But are they enough?

Community outreach volunteer Darin Lander said they're a start. He said he got the idea for the signs after seeing them in Saint Louis.

Since last fall, Lander says he's distributed over 150 across town. He's just ordered new batches with hopes the message makes a difference.

"It doesn't matter if you're a small town or a big city. Everybody has seen what's going on," said a resident on Sweetser Ave.

