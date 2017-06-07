Concerns raised over abandoned cemeteries in Gibson Co.

A year ago on Memorial Day, Bob Spore tried to visit his ancestor's grave at the Andrew Smith Cemetery in Gibson County, but waist-high weeds stopped him in his tracks.

When he waded in, he found a mess of knocked over gravestones.

"Getting the shock of my life when I visited the cemetery a year ago was I guess the beginning of all of this," said Spore.

Spore said he asked the county and township to clean it up, but neither took action. As a result, Spore and his wife did it themselves.

Spore said they visited the cemetery dozens of times to mow and fix the stones.

Spore discovered this wasn't the only cemetery that needed help. He found McCurdy Cemetery in the same condition.

"We're sitting around letting these things get destroyed. They'll be gone," added Spore.

He took his concerns to Tuesday's County Commissioners meeting.

Commissioner Steve Bottoms said upkeep for these abandoned cemeteries falls on the local township trustees.

For the Andrew Smith Cemetery, that responsibility falls on Patoka Township trustee, Bruce Fisher, who explained he's well aware of the problem.

"We've tried to clean it up. In this case, it was a lot of weeds out there so we sprayed the weeds... tried to find where all the stones are, make sure we don't lose any of them in the transition then clear out all the trash," said Fisher.

Fisher said if he runs out of funds, county commissioners told him he can enact a cemetery tax.

Meanwhile, Spore said he'll continue to go out on his own looking after the history of Gibson County.

