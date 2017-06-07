Daviess Co. family court renovations delayed

Daviess County Family Court Judge Julia Hawes Gordon is staying busy with court cases after only a few months on the bench.

She is currently using one of the smaller court rooms in the Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center while crews renovate an upstairs room into a family court room, but there have been a few delays with that.

The original plan was for the former file storage room transformation to be finished by the summer but even through the delays, she says she and her team are still excited to move into their own space.

"The space we are in now..we are making it work. But it is..it's just not set up for family court, it's not conducive to having the kinds of hearings that we have in there," said Judge Gordon.

She says right now, the project is in the hands of the Administrative Office of the Courts. Once the AOC creates it's drawings, it submits the plans to fiscal court so the bidding process can begin, and Judge Gordon can move into the new courtroom. Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter also talked about the need for a new family courtroom.

"It's serviceable, but it's not as amenable as this one would be. This is about 3 times the size of the courtroom downstairs," Porter said.

He says one reason for the delay could be the AOC trying to stay under a $600,000 limit, but despite that delay, the project is still on.

"This court room will be significantly larger and, hopefully, we will be able to accommodate the families that we serve," said Judge Gordon.

