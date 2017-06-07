Campers in Henderson keep busy by 'horsing around'

Campers learn how to ride horses, clean the stalls, feed them, and even shoe them (WFIE)

Several children in Henderson are keeping busy this summer, by "horsing around." They're doing so, at Blue Moon Stables' Youth Camps.

The camps are going on all through June, and they have about 80 kids signed up.

Campers learn how to ride horses, clean the stalls, feed them, and even shoe them.

Stacy Denton, whose family owns the farm, said anyone young or old can come out and take lessons.

Blue Moon Stables also teaches competitive horse-riding including equestrian lessons.

