Changes made at Vanderburgh Co. Coroner's Office

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office is having a busy year. They asked the County Council for help.

The coroner said the workload at his office continues to pile up, and they need additional manpower to keep up with all that extra work.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear asked the Vanderburgh County Council to help pay for an additional full-time employee at the coroner's office.

Basically, he said he is moving a part-time employee to full-time, then doing away with the part-time position.

The council voted in favor of that move. Even with 17 part-timers on staff, Lockyear said there is so much investigative work that needs to be done, such as toxicology reports, that he needs that additional full-time employee.

"It's a full-time investigators position, just to give you the numbers since 2013 we are up 50 percent on our case load in the office as of today," Lockyear told 14 News. "We originally started this back earlier this year, but at that time we were 10 percent over last year. We are now 30 percent over last year. So, the case load has really increased dramatically."

Lockyear said the person who will move into that full-time position is certified by the state.

The changes can take place immediately.

