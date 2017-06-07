Screagles finish 7th in final Top 25 poll

University of Southern Indiana Softball concluded the season ranked No. 7 in the final National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association Top 25 Poll.

The Screaming Eagles, who finished the year with a 46-14 overall record and a 19-7 mark in Great Lakes Valley Conference play, jumped two spots from their placement in the national rankings heading into the NCAA II Tournament.

USI went a combined 5-0 at the NCAA II Midwest Region #2 Tournament and Super Regional to earn its first-ever trip to the NCAA II Championship Series in Salem, Virginia. The Eagles lost their opener to eventual national champion Minnesota State University-Mankato, 5-0, before suffering a heartbreaking 4-3 setback to the University of West Florida in the elimination bracket.

In 2017, the Eagles reached the 40-win plateau for the second time in program history as they claimed a share of the GLVC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the GLVC Tournament.

The Eagles had three All-Americans in senior catcher Haley Hodges (Portage, Indiana), junior first baseman Marleah Fossett (Brownsburg, Indiana) and freshman pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky); and sported the NCAA II Midwest Region Coaching Staff of the Year.

Minnesota State-Mankato was the unanimous No. 1 team in the final poll, while previous No. 1-ranked Angelo State University dropped to No. 2 after losing to MSU-Mankato in the national championship series. West Virginia Wesleyan College, Armstrong State University and West Florida rounded out the top five, while Humboldt State University and Molloy College were ranked No. 6 and No. 8, respectively. Harding University and the University of North Georgia rounded out the top 10.

USI was one of two GLVC teams to earn a spot in the top 25 and one of three teams from the Midwest Region as Wayne State and the University of Missouri-St. Louis were ranked No. 13 and No. 21, respectively.

