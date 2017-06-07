Gibson Co. fairground upgrades almost complete

Five years and nearly $2 million later, the Gibson County Fairground's Toyota Event Center and several other upgrades are finishing up just in time for the fair in July (WFIE)

The Gibson County Fair opens in a month, and fair-goers can expect to see a lot of big changes.

Five years and nearly $2 million later, the Gibson County Fairground's Toyota Event Center and several other upgrades are finishing up just in time for the fair in July.

Project manager, Jeff Clark, said the new event center holds more than 600 people, has new restrooms, a bar, and a kitchen. Clark said there is nothing of this size in the area, and they already have a lot of interest.

"We have several bookings already down so we've got some even looking into next spring already so we're excited about how people are happy to see it," Clark told 14 News.

The event center is just the beginning. Out in front of the grandstand, workers are putting the finishing touches on this new handicap accessible seating area.

Fairgrounds President Charlie Woodruff said roadway and utility upgrades are also almost done. They'll be paving all the gravel starting Friday.

Woodruff said they are extending this by about 12 feet, and that will make a big difference.

Woodruff said now that these projects are finishing up, he's thinking ahead to fall where workers will be building two new bigger concession stands.

