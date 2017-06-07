Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrates grand opening in Henderson

Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrated its grand opening in Henderson on Wednesday.

The bank opened up in the former Old National Bank building, on Highway 60 across from Cracker Barrel.

The celebration included food, gifts, and prize giveaways throughout the week.

Heritage Federal has nine branches in all, in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Posey Counties in Indiana, including this one, in Henderson.

