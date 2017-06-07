City approves $35K parking study for downtown Evansville

More parking is needed in downtown Evansville.

That's according to city officials who approved spending $35,000 on a parking study.

A Denver, Colorado consulting firm will take care of the study, which will assess a parking garage, as well as on street private and public spaces.

They will recommend how many more spots are needed based on development. At last check, there were about 3,400 available parking spaces in downtown Evansville.

Officials say they need more than that for a growing city.

"As an area changes like the downtown core, as it changes, if you don't take a look ahead and see what's available and plan for those changes, then you're caught at the last minute trying to scramble and make things happen," said Kelley Coures, the Executive-Director of the Department of Metropolitan Development. "That's sort of where Evansville has found itself at the last minute, scrambling to make an accommodation."

Coures told us the study could start within the next few weeks and it should give city officials an answer within a few months.

