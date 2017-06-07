Alligator Gar caught for the first time in Indiana

For the first time in at least 100 years, an alligator gar has been caught in Indiana.

Jake Jackson of Mount Carmel, Illinois, shot it with an arrow in the White River. Officals don't want to give an exact location, since alligator gar are so rare this far north.

DNR officials say it's the farthest recorded alligator gar this far upstream. They are studying it now.

Some alligator gar were introduced into the waters in Kentucky in 2009, but it takes about 11 years for females to mature enough to reproduce.

Even though Jackson's catch wasn't very "mature," it still weighed in at 68 pounds and measured more than 64 inches.

It's not nearly as big as the alligator gar found down south. Photos of a massive gar caught in Texas have been circulating on social media.

One post falsely says it was caught in Kentucky Lake and was shared thousands of times.

The Texas alligator gar was well over 200 pounds. DNR officials say they can get up to 300 pounds.

