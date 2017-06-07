Wildcats to return to semi-state

Champions come and go. Even dynasties have an expiration date.

However, the Jasper baseball program continues to defy those odds as they get set to play for yet another semi-state title this coming weekend.

The five-time state champions, despite the loss of such heavy hitters as Cal Krueger and Craig Shepherd to Division One college squads, will be battling Northview for their record sixteenth appearance in a state title game.

This season, the Wildcats have shown no signs of taking a step back, posting an impressive 30-4 mark, having lost just once since April 29.

Jasper squares off against Northview for a berth in the 3A state title game on Saturday on the Wildcats' home turf.

First pitch is at 12 p.m. Central time.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.