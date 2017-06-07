Officials: Vanderburgh Co. not impacted by cyber attack on voter registration system

There's new information on a possible cyber attack on the voter registration system in Vanderburgh County.

The county clerk said Wednesday that the office has been in contact with the company that does the poll books.

VR Systems told the county that nothing in Indiana was ever impacted. They say Florida was the target of an attack, but nothing was compromised there earlier.

This comes after an Indianapolis Star report that 6 Indiana counties were mentioned in Russian CyberAttack attempts.

