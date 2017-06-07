New parks and rec. director named in Princeton

The City of Princeton has a new parks and recreation director.

City officials announced Wednesday that Brent Denbo will be filling that position starting July 10.

Officials say Denbo brings a wealth of business knowledge and experience organizing recreational activities.

He will take over for Waylon Schenk, who left to become the athletic director and head football coach at North Posey High School.

