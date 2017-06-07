New parks and rec. director named in Princeton

There's new information on a possible cyber attack on the voter registration system in Vanderburgh County.More >>
The City of Princeton has a new parks and recreation director. City officials announced Wednesday that Brent Denbo will be filling that position starting July 10.
The Senior Ladies Professional Golfers Association announced an inaugural event taking place in French Lick. The tournament will benefit Riley Children's Foundation.
A Henderson man is in jail on drug trafficking charges. Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say they arrested 68-year-old Charles "Randy" Keach" after a two-month long investigation.
Crews are fighting a fire near downtown Evansville. Dispatchers confirm it's in the 500 block of South New York.
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny's in Texas.
A man is dead after a house explosion in Hill County early Wednesday morning.
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.
