Inaugural golf tournament will benefit Riley Children's Foundation

The Senior Ladies Professional Golfers Association announced an inaugural event taking place in French Lick.

The tournament will benefit Riley Children's Foundation.

It was announced Wednesday at Old National Bank.

One of the members on the tour, Michelle McGann, was also on hand to talk about her fight with diabetes and that Riley plays a big role in helping all kinds of sick children.

McGann said it was an easy choice to have Riley be the charity for this event.

"To have Riley as the charity of our choice to help so many kids that didn't ask for the problems that they have," she said. "We're all just very gifted to have a little bit of extra talent in playing golf at a higher level and being able to give back."

That tournament runs July 10-12. It will also be televised on the Golf Channel.

