Henderson man arrested on drug trafficking charges

A Henderson man is in jail on drug trafficking charges.

Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say they arrested 68-year-old Charles "Randy" Keach" after a two-month long investigation.

Authorities say they made several controlled buys from the home on Burdette Street.

Detectives say they found meth, marijuana, pills, cash, and items used to distribute the drugs.

Keach is charged with Trafficking in meth and possession of marijuana. Authorities say the investigation is not over.