House catches fire near downtown Evansville

Fire crews were called to a house near downtown Evansville Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 500 block of South New York.

The garage of the home burned down. Most of the house was also destroyed.

Fire officials say there has not been utilities to the house for quite some time, but a family member of the owner has been staying in the garage.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

Officials are working to find out what started the fire. They say it's possibly suspicious.

