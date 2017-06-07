Crews battling fire near downtown Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews battling fire near downtown Evansville

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Crews are fighting a fire near downtown Evansville.

Dispatchers confirm it's in the 500 block of South New York. 

