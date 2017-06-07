Suspect in May 15 shooting booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail

The suspect in an Evansville shooting is now in jail.

Demario White, 34, was booked Wednesday morning.

Evansville Police announced on May 25 they were looking for White.

They say he was wanted in a shooting that happened in the 3900 block of Jackson Avenue on May 15.

The victim was shot several times, but survived.

White is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.