Inmate dies at Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center

An inmate died at the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

According to Jailer Mark Curry, 34-year-old Harold Waymon English Jr. was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning.

English was booked Monday evening on a charge of possession of meth.

Curry says English was in a detox cell at the time of his death and was under 20-minute watch.

We're told English had a court appearance Tuesday and showed no signs of distress.

The Greenville Police Department and the coroner’s office are investigating English's death.

