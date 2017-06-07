Evan joined the 14 News team in June 2017 as a Reporter/Multi-media journalist. He tells us he is thrilled to be back in the Tri-State.



Evan attended the University of Kentucky where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. After graduation, Evan moved to Owensboro, KY where he administered community and economic development projects in seven western Kentucky counties. After about a year in that role, and several state funded grants later, he decided to transition into TV news.



Evan comes to us from the NBC affiliate in Lexington, KY. He spent two years there reporting throughout central, eastern, and parts of southern Kentucky. His first on-air position was held at a Bowling Green television station where he also filled-in as a producer on their 90-minute morning show.

A native of the Bluegrass, Evan grew up in the small town of Sturgis, Kentucky, most commonly known for the 'Little Sturgis' bike rally, and yes — he has attended. Evan says enjoys going home to visit his parents, sister, a niece, Ellee Reese.



Evan also likes boating, exercising, and dining out when he’s not working. “I’m a terrible chef!," he laughs. So, if you have any good restaurant recommendations, story ideas, or would just like to say hello, send him an email.

You can also find him on these social media links:



Twitter: @Evan14News

Instagram: @EGormanTV

Facebook: Evan Gorman