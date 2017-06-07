SWAT serves warrant at Evansville apartment complex

SWAT members served a search warrant at an Evansville apartment complex.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kinway Apartments on Pollack Ave.

Police were not able to confirm to 14 News what the search warrant was for.

Police did not say if anyone was arrested. A witness who sent in pictures, tells 14 News he saw people in handcuffs.

