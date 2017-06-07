SWAT serves warrant at Evansville apartment complex - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

SWAT serves warrant at Evansville apartment complex

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Source: Jimmy Dillon
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

SWAT members served a search warrant at an Evansville apartment complex. 

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kinway Apartments on Pollack Ave.

Police were not able to confirm to 14 News what the search warrant was for. 

Police did not say if anyone was arrested.  A witness who sent in pictures, tells 14 News he saw people in handcuffs. 

