Two arrested after Evansville chase

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Two people were arrested after a short police chase in Evansville.

It started Wednesday morning near US 41 and Virginia when officers tried to do a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation.

The pursuit ended in the 800 block of E. Franklin. Police say the driver then got out of the car and ran away.

Eventually, police caught the driver and arrested him for fleeing from police and driving a stolen vehicle. Police say the other person arrested, who left the scene, had a felony warrant.

