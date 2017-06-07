Two arrested after Evansville chase

Two people were arrested after a short police chase in Evansville.

It started Wednesday morning near US 41 and Virginia when officers tried to do a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation.

The pursuit ended in the 800 block of E. Franklin. Police say the driver then got out of the car and ran away.

Sgt Cullum with EPD says 2 people were arrested. The driver who ran from police and 1 female passenger who had a felony warrant. @14News — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) June 7, 2017

Sgt Cullum says 4 people were in the car. The stop was initiated because of a seatbelt violation. Car was also stolen. @14News — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) June 7, 2017

Eventually, police caught the driver and arrested him for fleeing from police and driving a stolen vehicle. Police say the other person arrested, who left the scene, had a felony warrant.

