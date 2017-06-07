4 arrested in Evansville suspected of being involved in gang activity

Evansville police arrested several people overnight, suspected of being involved in gang activity.

They were stopped on Adams Avenue, near Washington Avenue and Highway 41.

Evansville police say they found a car matching the description of the one involved in a recent shooting.

After keeping a close eye on it, they eventually approached the four men inside and all of them are now sitting in the Vanderburgh County jail facing a list of charges.

Police arrested 19-year-old Gerivonnie Lewis, 18-year-old Marquell Lockridge, 22-year-old Jerome Height, and 23-year-old Dontrell Franklin.

.@EvansvillePD gang-unit Sergeant says they arrested these 4 men overnight. He says they're suspected of being involved in gang activity. pic.twitter.com/brtZbcj6c3 — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) June 7, 2017

All 4 of them were arrested for possession of drugs, but on the jail website, Franklin has the longest list of charges. He is also facing charges of possession of a gun by a felon and resisting arrest.

An EPD sergeant told us officers used a stun gun on Franklin because he would not follow orders.

The sergeant tells 14 News all four men are suspected of being involved in gang activity.

