1 dead, 4 hurt after Knox Co. crash; driver arrested

A man was killed in a crash in Knox County.

The Knox County coroner says 19-year-old John Creamer died when an SUV overturned on River Road near Perdue Road a little after one Eastern time Wednesday morning. That's just on the edge of Vincennes.

Four other people in the SUV were taken to the hospital.

Two helicopters were called to that crash scene.

According to Vincennes police, the driver of the SUV has been arrested. He's been identified as 24-year-old Joshua Sloane.

Sloane is facing charges of OWI (Prior Conviction) resulting in death, driving while suspended resulting in death, and involuntary manslaughter.

