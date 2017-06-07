Tri-State authorities investigating several overnight shots fired incidents

It has been a very busy night for Tri-State law enforcement.

Several reports of shots fired are under investigation.

In Henderson, police believe someone used a BB gun to damage the window of the Cool Breeze Vapor store on North Green Street.

About five blocks away, the Thornton's at 10th and Green was also damaged in a shooting. The left front door window was shattered. We're told the business is still open Wednesday morning, but that door is blocked.

Evansville police are also investigating reports of shots fired.

It happened near Highway 41 and Washington Avenue. Police say a car appears to have been damaged by a bullet.

No arrests or injuries have been reported any of the incidents.

We'll keep you updated.

