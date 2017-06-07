Tri-State authorities investigating several overnight shots fired incidents

Evansville police arrested several people overnight, suspected of being involved in gang activity.More >>
The Knox County coroner says 19-year-old John Creamer died when an SUV overturned on River Road near Perdue Road a little after one Eastern time Wednesday morning.
It has been a very busy for Tri-State law enforcement overnight. Several reports of shots fired are under investigation.
An overwhelming 80 percent of Jasper parents told school officials they supported combining elementary schools in a new, kindergarten through 5th-grade, building.
Nearly 100 junior golfers are in Owensboro this week for the American Junior Golf Association All Star Series event.
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.
Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny's in Texas.
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.
The family of a University of Texas student who was killed in a stabbing spree the first week of May is mourning the loss of another.
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.
The Trump Organization is opening three hotels in Mississippi. The first is under construction in Cleveland.
