Watch now on Sunrise: Sunny and pleasant, Gang suspects arrested, Big night for Scooter

SPLENDID: In the wake of a cold front, we are still under the influence of refreshing northeast winds bringing lower humidity. Temps are in the upper 50's this morning with areas of patchy fog. High pressure will anchor over the area ushering in mostly sunny skies as high temps work into the upper 70's. It'll be clear and crisp tonight as temps head back into the upper 50's. Byron will tell us about a big warm up on tap for the weekend.

POSSIBLE GANG ARRESTS: Evansville Police have arrested several people overnight, suspected of being gang members. Police say they found a car on Adams Avenue, matching the description of one involved in a shooting a couple of night's ago. The suspects are facing drug charges. Hillary Simon is live with the latest.

KENTUCKY DRUG BUST: Two people are in jail facing drug charges, after a two-month long narcotics investigation in Livermore in Mclean County.

IRAN PARLIAMENT SHOOTING: Iran's state TV says four attackers were involved in a parliament shooting that is still underway, and that eight people have been wounded.

WASHINGTON LATEST: A day before former FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated testimony on Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents, and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling and whether the president has tried to influence ongoing investigations.

HISTORIC NIGHT IN CINCY: Scooter Gennett hit four home runs, matching the major league record, and finished with 10 RBI, as the Cincinnati Reds routed the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 13-1 on Tuesday night.

NBA FINALS: The Cavaliers will try to keep from being on the brink of elimination tonight, as they return home to face Golden State in Cleveland. The Warriors are up 2-0 in the best of seven series, and have won all 14 playoff games so far.

WHAT DAD WANTS: According to this year's Father's Day survey by cash back shopping site ebates, 87 percent of dads are wishing for some "me" time to enjoy activities without the kids. We'll tell you what else he might be looking for.

