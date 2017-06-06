Thunderbolts thump Otters

The Windy City Thunderbolts enjoyed back-to-back-to-back three-run innings in the fifth, sixth and seventh, beating the Evansville Otters 11-4 at Bosse Field Tuesday.

Windy City took the lead in the second after Tim Zeer led off with a double and Larry Balkwill followed with an RBI double, giving the Thunderbolts a 1-0 lead. David Kerian made it 2-0 with an RBI single.

The Otters cut the deficit in half when Brandon Soat hit a two-out solo home run in the bottom half of the inning.

Soat kept the game 2-1 in the third when he recorded an outfield assist from center field with a runner trying to score.

Evansville then found offense in the bottom half the third. Alejandro Segovia hit a two-run RBI double to give the Otters a lead at 3-2. A Christopher Riopedre sacrifice fly extended the advantage 4-2.

From there, the Thunderbolts would dominate.

Keenyn Walker would give Windy City the lead for good with a two-run home run in the fifth.

In the sixth, Balkwill's RBI double made the score 6-4 and Austin Darby's RBI single pushed the lead to 7-4. Coco Johnson then lined an RBI single to give the Thunderbolts an 8-4 advantage.

Windy City would score three more times in the seventh.

Felix Baez took the loss for Evansville, going five plus innings and allowing seven runs off seven hits. Baez fell to 2-2 on the season.

Zac Westcott got the win, pitching 5 1/3 innings. He allowed four earned runs off 10 hits. He struck out four batters and didn't allow a walk.

Balkwill led Windy City offensively, going 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Kerian was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

John Schultz finished 3 for 5 with a run scored and Josh Allen was 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Evansville will start Hasten Freeman in Wednesday's game. In his last start on June 1 against River City, he took a no decision and pitched into the sixth inning.

Windy City will counter with Brady Muller. Muller is 3-1 this season with a 1.70 ERA.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters Media Relations