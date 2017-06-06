Survey results revealed on combined Jasper K-5 school

An overwhelming 80 percent of Jasper parents told school officials they supported combining elementary schools in a new, kindergarten through 5th-grade, building.

"Probably most importantly is our other schools that we're talking, about perhaps dismantling are very structurally unsound at this point as far as flooding issues and what not and to continue to maintain that is probably not fiscally responsible," said school board member, Tim Domotte.

Before construction can begin, there are a couple of potential roadblocks to clear.

Community members are concerned with traffic flow around the site of the new school and what would happen to the vacant buildings. Domotte said the site sits in a small neighborhood with narrow roads so they'd have to expand roadways or reconfigure the way students are picked up.

Superintendent Tracy Lorey explained they've already started thinking about a solution.

"It is a very big priority for us in that area of town to be able to design the traffic flow between the two sites in a way that we could maximize getting cars off the street as they're picking up and then control the flow of cars off of the property into the city street," said Lorey.

Lorey said a strategic plan for the potential vacant buildings will be set up.

The school board is expected to vote on whether to approve the new construction at its next meeting in June. After that comes a public hearing in July and a petition period.

A final decision is expected by Fall.

