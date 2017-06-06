Commissioners revise agreement on University Parkway extension

We have an update on the expansion of University Parkway, west of Evansville.

Vanderburgh County Commissioner Bruce Ungentheim wanted an outright moratorium on private development in the area.

But in the end, the Commissioners voted 3-0 to revise the memorandum of understanding they have with various planning agencies.

The idea is to allow time to plan a parkway extension that works today and tomorrow.

Commissioners want the ability to expand the road in the future without being hindered by encroaching private development.

"Right now, April being the deadline for that, I felt having a full-fledged moratorium that encompassed the whole area was not needed in order to complete the study," said Commissioner Ben Shoulders.

"I just don't want somebody building right up on the road before we get the chance to get the plan completed," said Ungenthiem.

The memorandum of understanding now goes to the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Area Plan Commission for approval.

