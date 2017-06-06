Kids Kingdom in Evansville to be torn down, built back years later

An overwhelming 80 percent of Jasper parents told school officials they supported combining elementary schools in a new, kindergarten through 5th-grade, building.More >>
Nearly 100 junior golfers are in Owensboro this week for the American Junior Golf Association All Star Series event.
Helping those in need, that's one thing that a local group is wanting to accomplish. Thy Word Network is taking part of the "Wheels for the World" campaign. It's an effort to help people that need a wheelchair, crutches or other walking aids.
We have an update on the expansion of University Parkway, west of Evansville. Vanderburgh County Commissioner Bruce Ungentheim wanted an outright moratorium on private development in the area.
14 News learns that Kids Kingdom in Evansville's Sunrise Park will be torn down.
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.
Amazon offers $5.99 monthly Prime membership for people who get government assistance.
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.
