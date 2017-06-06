Kids Kingdom in Evansville to be torn down, built back years later

Kids Kingdom in Evansville's Sunrise Park will be torn down.

That's because of a $200-million project underway by the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility to cut down on the odor next to its treatment plant.

Sunrise Park is the third busiest park in Evansville. The playground there is very popular with families.

We learned that playground will come down but with a promise of building it back years later.

Kids of all ages have flocked to this playground since it was built in 2004. But now we learn, the playground known as the Kids Kingdom will be torn down.



"I hate to see that cause I got grandkids and I bring them over here all the time," said neighbor Kenneth Berry.



Berry lives across the road from the park and says he would hate to see the existing playground brought down.



"I don't have any control over it," said Berry. "I'm not moving."



The reason the massive playground will be demolished is because of an on-going project with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility.

It has to build a new Effluent Pump Station along the pipes that run right under Sunrise Park.



"It's right in the path," said Allen Mounts.



Mounts with the water and sewer utility says with Kids Kingdom nearing the end of its lifespan, as part of their project it will be torn down but built back with the water running right under it.



"The water is clean that goes through here," said Mounts. "It meets EPA standards."



Several people attended a public meeting giving their input on the design of the new playground. They were shown several renderings of what the new playground could look like.

Berry was happy to hear the playground will be built back, not just for his grandkids but for him too.



"I'm going to enjoy it," said Berry. "I'm a 69-year-old, Vietnam Vet. I'm going to enjoy the rest of my life. So whatever they do, it's up to them."

Construction on the new pump station will begin in 2019. Officials say it will take about two years to build and re-build the playground.

