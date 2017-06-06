Owensboro Catholic softball ready for Sweet 16 after grueling season

Evansville Police say woman was shot and killed around 2:00 a.m. Monday. They say she was walking with a man in the 1900 block of Cass Avenue when it happened.More >>
A lease agreement between the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Building Authority and the Sheriff's Office Operation Center will allow the command center to move.More >>
New details on the arrest of a Dubois County woman accused of scaring the staff at Jasper Memorial Hospital.More >>
There is new information on the Indiana University Medical School in downtown Evansville. The project is on budget and scheduled to be finished by March 2018. The team behind the project also revealed its plans for a green space that'll be developed at the entrance to the Med Center.More >>
The Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport is joining forces with two other Western Kentucky airports all in an effort to boost flight numbers. The three managers say there isn't competition between the three because they each offer different flights. Owensboro offers a flight to Orlando. Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport offers a flight to Destin, Florida, and the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah offers a flight to Chicago. "The 3 airports...More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
