Owensboro Catholic softball ready for Sweet 16 after grueling season

A brutal regular season, as district and regional runs, have proven to be true testing ground for the Owensboro Catholic softball team as they prepare to open the Sweet 16 later this week.

The Lady Aces battled perennial state contenders Daviess County Panthers and Apollo Eagles several times both in the regular season as well as the playoffs, beating the Panthers for the regional crown last week. Throw in big wins over district champs like Union and Hancock County, and you can see why head coach George Randolph believes his team is tournament ready.

The Lady Aces open the Sweet 16 against Harrison County on Thursday at Owensboro's Jack Fisher Park.

