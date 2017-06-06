Dubois Co. woman claims to be new employee after entering restricted area, startles staff

New details on the arrest of a Dubois County woman accused of scaring the staff at Jasper Memorial Hospital.

Peggy Stoll, 45-years-old, of Loogootee, is facing a long list of charges after police say she put on scrubs and went into restricted rooms at the hospital. Hospital officials are calling this an unusual incident.

They say around 4:45 p.m. Monday, a woman entered the pavilion entrance and made her way to the non-patient care area of the hospital. From there, she claimed to be a new employee and also stole scrubs.

Jasper Assistant Chief, Nathan Schmitt, says Stoll was scaring the staff by cursing and acting belligerent. Schmitt says security kept an eye on her until police got there.

"I think the security was in place this is the perfect example of why hospitals need to have security and have employees who watch out for strange behavior because she was noticed immediately," Schmitt explained.

Schmitt says officers found Stoll in the parking lot dressed in dirty hospital scrubs she apparently got out of hamper of dirty clothes. He says Stoll refused to speak or identify herself.

She's facing charges of criminal conversion for putting on the hospital clothing and failing to identify herself.

Schmitt: "She might be a little bit emotionally disturbed and obviously not thinking clearly, but I don't believe drugs and alcohol were a factor"

Stoll is being held in the Dubois County Jail.

