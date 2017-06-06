Dubois Co. woman claims to be new employee after entering restricted area, startles staff

A lease agreement between the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Building Authority and the Sheriff's Office Operation Center will allow the command center to move.More >>
A lease agreement between the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Building Authority and the Sheriff's Office Operation Center will allow the command center to move.More >>
New details on the arrest of a Dubois County woman accused of scaring the staff at Jasper Memorial Hospital.More >>
New details on the arrest of a Dubois County woman accused of scaring the staff at Jasper Memorial Hospital.More >>
Evansville Police say woman was shot and killed around 2:00 a.m. Monday. They say she was walking with a man in the 1900 block of Cass Avenue when it happened.More >>
Evansville Police say woman was shot and killed around 2:00 a.m. Monday. They say she was walking with a man in the 1900 block of Cass Avenue when it happened.More >>
There is new information on the Indiana University Medical School in downtown Evansville. The project is on budget and scheduled to be finished by March 2018. The team behind the project also revealed its plans for a green space that'll be developed at the entrance to the Med Center.More >>
There is new information on the Indiana University Medical School in downtown Evansville. The project is on budget and scheduled to be finished by March 2018. The team behind the project also revealed its plans for a green space that'll be developed at the entrance to the Med Center.More >>
The Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport is joining forces with two other Western Kentucky airports all in an effort to boost flight numbers. The three managers say there isn't competition between the three because they each offer different flights. Owensboro offers a flight to Orlando. Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport offers a flight to Destin, Florida, and the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah offers a flight to Chicago. "The 3 airports...More >>
The Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport is joining forces with two other Western Kentucky airports all in an effort to boost flight numbers. The three managers say there isn't competition between the three because they each offer different flights. Owensboro offers a flight to Orlando. Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport offers a flight to Destin, Florida, and the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah offers a flight to Chicago. "The 3 airports...More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>