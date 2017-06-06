12 new miles of trail planned for Spencer Co. $10M project

The trail will connect the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, Heritage Hills schools, Holiday World, and three other planned trails in the area. Including the east and west side connector trails. (WFIE)

Along with several miles of highway, soon people in Santa Claus will have 12 miles of new trail to use.

"This goes back to the 1995 comprehensive plan that was developed for the town of Santa Claus where we recognized the need for the ability for people to get from one place to the other and do it in a more friendly manner than automobiles and cars," Santa Claus Town Council President John Bowen said.

Right now, crews are working on a portion of the road off Louis Koch Road and Ashburn Road.

The planned multi-use trail will connect the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, Heritage Hills schools, Holiday World, and three other planned trails in the area. Including the east and west side connector trails.

The new path will sit along Harrison Street, CR 1600N and State Route 162.

"The bottom line is everyone recognizes that trails add to the quality of life and the quality of place," Santa Claus Town Council President John Bowen said.

There are several locations along the trail where there will be marked pedestrian crossings, trailheads, landscaping, and multiple rest areas with benches.

Officials say they are only about a million and a half dollars away from the project being fully funded.

The project is just getting underway. There's no timeline set for when it will be finished.

