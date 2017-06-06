AJGA tournament brings business to Owensboro

Nearly 100 junior golfers are in Owensboro this week for the American Junior Golf Association All-Star Series event.

These players are the best of the best in the AJGA representing 20 states and 2 foreign countries. They get to travel all across the country, but this week the competition brought them to the Owensboro Country Club.

"Honestly, it's really nice here, I really like it," said player Paige Harrison from Los Angeles, California.

These players travel all across the country and when it's time to put the clubs away, it's a hole in one for local businesses. This is one of many summer sports tournaments that fill hotels and restaurants and bring people into town.

"Every time we travel and we have free time, we go out around town and ask around and see where the fun places to hit are," Harrison said.

That's something staff at The Hampton Inn and Suites in downtown Owensboro say they see every summer.

"To bring in outside people, to bring in that money, I've talked to many people who say 'Well, I'm just here for my sons game, but I'm going to come back,'" said Sharon NeSmith at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

So what brings the teams to town? City officials say its department leaders targeting these tourneys, but also, the city.

From the riverfront to Highway 54, new projects are constantly popping up. City leaders will vote on adding ten extra acres to Gateway Commons which will one day be home to more restaurants and another hotel. And so the tournaments keep coming, AJGA staff say the hospitality also will keep them coming back.

"Owensboro is one of greatest cities I've ever been to, last year, I went to 14 different states, and I'd have to say Kentucky has stolen my heart," AJGA tournament coordinator Jessica Hall said.

