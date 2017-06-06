Thy Word Network holding collection event day for 'Wheels for the World'

Helping those in need, that's one thing that a local group is wanting to accomplish.

Thy Word Network is taking part of the "Wheels for the World" campaign. It's an effort to help people that need a wheelchair, crutches or other walking aids.

They are asking for donations across the Tri-State and they have set up many drop-off locations. They'll be having a collection event on June 24th and organizers say they're proud to help out.

[Click here for collection locations]

"It's a great opportunity, very excited. It's a lot of hard work," explained Ben Smith, Thy Word Network events organizer. "Our staff is working pretty hard to make sure the sites are ready right now and for June 24th. It's very exciting. It's just great to be a part of something that is making an international difference around the world."

The group will also be collecting monetary donations.

