Henderson Community College launches early college program

Henderson Community College is launching a pilot program where high school students can take college-level courses.

There are some stipulations, though. It is limited to 20students from each high school from Henderson, Union, and Webster Counties. The students must also have a GPA of 3.0 or better.

The President of Henderson Community College said it's a great way to kick off a college degree.

"The more credits you have, even if you don't have a full degree, the better you can do in the workplace," said Dr. Kris Williams.

"So to have those degrees and degree-levels is a huge difference in someone's career. It opens up many more doors."

The president added the cost is also lower. It costs one-third of what normal tuition for Kentucky Community Technical College Systems runs.

