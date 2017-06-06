Couple makes free lunches for kids in Allendale, IL

Melissa Smith and her husband Bobby are making lunch for a hungry neighborhood crowd.

On the menu: peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Smith said 60% of kids in Allendale schools get free or reduced lunches during the school year, which means those kids may only get one meal a day. So, every Monday through Friday between noon and 1 p.m., any child in Allendale is more than welcome to stop by the Smith's home and grab a bagged lunch.

Melissa makes the lunches fresh each day and packs a bag so the kids can grab them and go, or stay and eat with friends. She said the kids she helps now really appreciate what she is doing.

Smith realizes that Allendale isn't the only community with this problem, so now she wants to expand by buying a food truck and making stops through the community. Eventually, she'd like to feed kids in Mt. Carmel as well, one lunch at a time.

