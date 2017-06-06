Agreement reached to move VCSO command post

A lease agreement between the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Building Authority and the Sheriff's Office Operation Center will allow the command center to move.

This was the topic of discussion at the county council meeting on Tuesday.

At the Tuesday meeting, an agreement was made concerning the cost to construct, equip, and maintain that new center. Right now, the Sheriff's Command post is located on Airport property along Highway 41.

It is in the process of now being moved onto the campus of the Vanderburgh County Jail. The term of the lease is for 15 years.

The agreement will take effect at the beginning of next month.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.