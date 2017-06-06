Agreement reached to move VCSO command post

Helping those in need, that's one thing that a local group is wanting to accomplish. Thy Word Network is taking part of the "Wheels for the World" campaign. It's an effort to help people that need a wheelchair, crutches or other walking aids.More >>
Melissa Smith and her husband Bobby are making lunch for a hungry neighborhood crowd.
Melissa Smith and her husband Bobby are making lunch for a hungry neighborhood crowd.
A lease agreement between the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Building Authority and the Sheriff's Office Operation Center will allow the command center to move.More >>
A new building under construction in Mount Vernon collapsed Monday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the construction site on Mill Street between 3rd and 4th Streets.More >>
There is new information on the Indiana University Medical School in downtown Evansville. The project is on budget and scheduled to be finished by March 2018. The team behind the project also revealed its plans for a green space that'll be developed at the entrance to the Med Center.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
Forrest County Emergency Management are asking motorists to avoid Peps Point Road after flash flooding affected the area.More >>
An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.More >>
Ole Miss released a 125 page response Tuesday to the NCAA notice of allegations. The NCAA charges the Rebel football program with 21 violations ranging from personalized recruiting videos to cash payments to recruits and players. Ole Miss will contest 7 of the charges. That includes the biggest infractions (head coach responsibility and lack of institutional control).More >>
