Otters return home for 3-game series with Thunderbolts

After losing 2-of-3 this past weekend at Florence, the defending Frontier League champion Otters are back at Bosse Field on Tuesday to open a three-game set with the Windy City Thunderbolts.

Manager Andy McCauley's squad is one of the top teams at the plate, leading the Frontier League in home runs, but inconsistent pitching continues to dog the Otters, leading to a sub .500 record so far this season.

Case in point, Shane Weedman pitched a no-hitter in his first start of the season, but has struggled since, posting a less than impressive 6.08 ERA.

First pitch from Bosse Field is at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.