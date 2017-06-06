Building under construction collapsed in Mt. Vernon

A new building under construction in Mount Vernon collapsed Monday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the construction site on Mill Street between 3rd and 4th Streets.

Posey County Commissioners say contractors were installing trusses when the building collapsed. No one was hurt.

Commissioners say the contractors are now working to put the frame back up, and they should be finished working late this summer.

The building will be used to store EMA equipment and will have a conference room for local EMA, 911, and EMS.

