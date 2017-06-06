$1-million green space planned for downtown IU med center

There is new information on the Indiana University Medical School in downtown Evansville. The project is on budget and scheduled to be finished by March 2018. The team behind the project also revealed its plans for a green space that'll be developed at the entrance to the Med Center.More >>
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear stopped by the Lions Club in Henderson County on Tuesday.More >>
The chief deputy for the Warrick County Sheriff's Office is running for sheriff. Mike Wilder made the announcement on his Facebook page.More >>
An Evansville man accused of stabbing his father has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter.More >>
The Evansville Parks Foundation announced they are hosting a free concert series at several community parks this summer.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas is now against the law. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement today that he signed the texting while driving bill.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
