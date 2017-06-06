$1-million green space planned for downtown IU med center

There is new information on the Indiana University Medical School in downtown Evansville.

The project is on budget and scheduled to be finished by March 2018.

The team behind the project also revealed its plans for a green space that'll be developed at the entrance to the Med Center. Officials say they want it to be a place for students, families, and the community to enjoy.

"We're bringing people downtown, that interplay between the community and you also have to think about the educational programs that are being provided," said Vice President of Capital Planning for IU, Tom Morrison. "Within the facility, it's about healthcare and medical education. There is almost nothing we do that is more important to the community than healthcare and education in that environment."

When the four-story facility opens next summer, it will be home to medical education programs for IU, UE, and USI.

Inside the building, we'll see a simulation center, dental clinic, amphitheater, research area, and classrooms. But outside, we can expect a massive community plaza with dancing fountains, trees, and a green lawn.

The green space will cost about $1-million to develop. Some of that will come from the budget of the building.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.