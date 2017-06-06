Evansville man accused of stabbing father pleads guilty but mentally ill

An Evansville man accused of stabbing his father has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter.

Police say 43-year-old Mark Hillyer stabbed his father, 78-year-old Craig Hillyer on June 6, 2016.

The father was taken to St. Vincent Hospital, where he later died.

Mark was arrested and charged with aggravated battery before his father died.

We're told Mark was also charged with battery by bodily waste after he allegedly spit on a correctional officer.

