Chief Deputy Mike Wilder running for Warrick Co. Sheriff

The chief deputy for the Warrick County Sheriff's Office is running for sheriff.

Mike Wilder made the announcement on his Facebook page.

He's a 20 year veteran of the department.

The primary in the race for Warrick County Sheriff will be May 2018.

Sheriff Brett Kruse has said he is retiring. He is serving his second term.

The election office in Warrick County says so far, no candidates have filed.

